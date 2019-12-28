Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2644 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Cambria Trinity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA TRTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 5,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. Cambria Trinity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Dividend History for Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

