ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.619 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ClearShares OCIO ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Shares of ClearShares OCIO ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $27.87. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

