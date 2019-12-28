Davis Select International ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:DINT)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Davis Select International ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 322,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

