EcoLogical Strategy ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:HECO)

EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

HECO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924. EcoLogical Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

