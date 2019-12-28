Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

FLTB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

Dividend History for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

