FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 14,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $25.93.

