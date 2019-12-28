Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.414 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ASET remained flat at $$30.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.