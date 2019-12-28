Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Hoya Capital Housing ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HOMZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 2,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

