KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Announces $0.04 Annual Dividend

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,521. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $49.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

