KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4351 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

KARS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

