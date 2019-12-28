Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2022 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

GTIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

