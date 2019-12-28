KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:KURE)

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of KURE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

