Bitcoin Incognito Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $266,829.00 and $25,198.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,461,643 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

