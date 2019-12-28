VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 2% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. VIDY has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $848,034.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

