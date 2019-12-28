Litecred (LTCR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. Litecred has a market cap of $8,869.00 and $9.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

