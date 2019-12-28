Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.79 ($97.43).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.51. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

