Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.68.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
PBH stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,063. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
