Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 150,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,648. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

