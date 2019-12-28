China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 306,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

