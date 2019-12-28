Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 583,128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

