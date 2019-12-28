Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,004 shares of company stock worth $4,567,719. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 652,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

