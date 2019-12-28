Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,303,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

