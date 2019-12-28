Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 28th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of EVGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 18,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Evogene has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 1,402.12%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

