Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Update

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the November 28th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $164,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 37.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. 109,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.