Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 28th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

CPK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.15. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.