Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cypress Energy Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 7,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

