Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the November 28th total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 242,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,754. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evogene Ltd Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Evogene Ltd Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Progress Software Corp Short Interest Update
Progress Software Corp Short Interest Update
Chesapeake Utilities Co. Short Interest Update
Chesapeake Utilities Co. Short Interest Update
Cypress Energy Partners LP Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Cypress Energy Partners LP Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Suzuki Motor Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14
Suzuki Motor Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Short Interest Up 48.2% in December
Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Short Interest Up 48.2% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report