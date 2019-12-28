Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the November 28th total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 242,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,754. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

