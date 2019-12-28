Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 249,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

