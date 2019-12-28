Short Interest in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Grows By 49.0%

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 28th total of 516,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 111,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.10. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 959.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $2,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 157.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

