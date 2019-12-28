Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the November 28th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Investors Title alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

ITIC traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $293.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $134.04 and a twelve month high of $184.49.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.41%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.