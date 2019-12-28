Request Achieves Market Cap of $8.22 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Bitbns and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Request has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $202,651.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, DDEX, WazirX, Bitbns, Koinex, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, COSS, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Huobi Global and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

