Celer Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.38 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

