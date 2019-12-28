Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $8.00 and approximately $6,798.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062221 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001213 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,356.15 or 0.99945018 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

