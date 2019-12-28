Waves Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Binance and Huobi. Waves has a market capitalization of $101.39 million and $84.31 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,716,508 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, HitBTC, Liqui, Coinbe, Indodax, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinrail, Bitbns, OKEx, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Livecoin, Exmo, Bittrex, Tidex, Huobi, Kuna and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

