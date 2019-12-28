Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Progressive (NASDAQ:PGR)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Progressive 0 7 5 0 2.42

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Progressive has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Progressive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 17.83% 15.68% 5.51% Progressive 8.69% 26.09% 6.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 10.05 $33.79 million $1.79 56.25 Progressive $31.98 billion 1.32 $2.62 billion $4.42 16.32

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive beats Kinsale Capital Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

