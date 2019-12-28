Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.53 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Crex24, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $11,164.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Crex24, HitBTC, Poloniex, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Binance, OKEx and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

