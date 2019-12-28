Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $46.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helios Technologies an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,148,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.