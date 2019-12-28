Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

IMMR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 277,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,643. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $247.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immersion by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

