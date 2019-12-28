Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Financial Group’s earnings. Summit Financial Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Financial Group.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter.

SMMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 16,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

