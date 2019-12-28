$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Lendingtree reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities began coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.83.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.48, for a total transaction of $115,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.39. 83,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $211.11 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.32.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.