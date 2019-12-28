Brokerages Set $11.50 Target Price for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

