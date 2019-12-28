Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.39. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.