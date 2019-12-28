Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Get Technicolor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of TCLRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Technicolor (TCLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.