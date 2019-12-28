AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. 534,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,053. AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

