AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.03

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA DWSH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 58,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

