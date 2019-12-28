ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3008 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

ARKF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.