Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Announces — Dividend of $0.50

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4999 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88.

Technicolor Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research
AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.03
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.30
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.50
Park Lawn Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04
