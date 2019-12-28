Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE PLC traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The stock has a market cap of $856.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$22.36 and a one year high of C$30.62.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

PLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.79.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

