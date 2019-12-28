KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Plans $0.20 — Dividend

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA KLCD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 14,658 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63. KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

