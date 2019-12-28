AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:MINC)

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

MINC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

