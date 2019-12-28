AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

MINC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Dividend History for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Technicolor Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Technicolor Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share
AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.03
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.03
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.30
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.30
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.50
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.50
Park Lawn Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04
Park Lawn Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report